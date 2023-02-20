Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-

Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,

Grant County Airport, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro,

Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield,

Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park,

Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley

353 AM MST Mon Feb 20 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

possible.

* WHERE...In New Mexico, the lowlands of Hidalgo, Luna, Dona Ana,

and Sierra Counties. In Texas, West El Paso.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very windy conditions will start in the

morning hours with the strongest winds mid-afternoon. Patchy

blowing dust is possible but is not expected to create any major

reductions in visibility. Winds taper off Wednesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.



