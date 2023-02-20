Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, and Cloverdale
353 AM MST Mon Feb 20 2023
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range and Uplands of the
Bootheel.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very windy conditions will start early in
the morning hours with the strongest winds in the mid-
afternoon. Blowing snow is possible with the strongest winds
which may lower visibilities. Winds taper off Wednesday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.