Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
237 PM MST Mon Feb 20 2023
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches possible with higher totals in the highest
elevations. Winds could gust as high as 80 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage and white out
conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong damaging winds and white-out
conditions are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.