Upper Gila River Valley-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
and Mule Creek
259 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2023
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Northwest Grant County in western New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Local power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will peak around the noontime hour
Wednesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.