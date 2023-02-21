Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood,
Grant County Airport, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,
Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro,
Winston, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Garfield,
Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park,
Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, and Upper Valley
259 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2023
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
*
WHERE...In New Mexico, Dona Ana, Sierra, Luna, Grant, Hidalgo,
and Otero Counties. In Texas, El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Local power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will peak during the early afternoon
hours on Wednesday. Areas of blowing dust will be possible,
leading to lower visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.