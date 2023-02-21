Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Uplands of the Bootheel-

Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,

Fort Bayard, and Cloverdale

259 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 PM MST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Grant and southern Hidalgo

Counties in southwest New Mexico, including the Gila

Highlands/Black Range and NM Bootheel.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will peak around the noontime hour

Wednesday. Blowing snow will reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.