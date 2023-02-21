Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
300 AM MST Tue Feb 21 2023
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to
12 inches above 7000 feet. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range in northern Grant
County.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow will cause drifting on
roadways and near white-out conditions at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.