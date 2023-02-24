Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Southern Tularosa Basin-

West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-

Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-Otero Mesa-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,

Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,

Pinon, Sacramento, Crow Flats, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat,

Sierra Blanca, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

144 AM MST Fri Feb 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65

mph possible. Likely chances for stronger gusts in higher

terrain and on east slopes.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong quick moving system will bring a

strong cold front across the region Sunday. Impactful west to

southwest winds will be strongest along the front for the desert

lowlands. Higher terrain and east slopes will see strong gusty

winds for most of the day Sunday. Precipitation chances will be

confined to the higher terrain, leaving soils dry. This leads

to high chances for widespread blowing dust in the lowlands

Sunday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.