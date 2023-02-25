Upper Gila River Valley-Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-
Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas,
and Hachita
459 AM MST Sat Feb 25 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila
River Valley and Lowlands of the Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Blowing dust will reduce visibilities and make travel
dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds and wind gusts will
occur over higher terrain, through passes, and over areas east
of high ridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.