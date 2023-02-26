Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Central Tularosa Basin-

Southern Tularosa Basin-Western El Paso County-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo,

Tularosa, White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, Fort Bliss,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

1044 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 70 mph. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility

between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MST this evening.

For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will peak early Sunday afternoon

along with reductions to visibility due to blowing dust.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.