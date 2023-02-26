Grant NM-Sierra NM-Luna NM-Dona Ana NM-
1127 AM MST Sun Feb 26 2023
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Dust Storm Warning for...
East central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
Southern Sierra County in south central New Mexico...
Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico...
Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico...
* Until 100 PM MST.
* At 1126 AM MST, an area of blowing dust was over Nutt.
HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging winds
in excess of 60 mph.
SOURCE...Satellite imagery, ASOS observation, and road cameras.
IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel.
* This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 65
and 96.
Locations impacted include...
Nutt, Deming, Hermanas, Carzalia Valley, Sunshine, Rock Hound State
Park, Macho Springs Wind Farm, Uvas Valley, Camp Ramsey, Spring
Canyon State Park, City Of Rocks State Park and Cookes Peak.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility
reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If
caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your
foot off the brake.
Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!