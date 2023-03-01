Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden, Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
Cloverdale, Hillsboro, and Winston
403 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could
cause tree damage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.