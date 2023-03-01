Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
and Fort Bayard
403 AM MST Wed Mar 1 2023
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially along
NM-152 and NM-15. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.