Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Sierra County Lakes-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Mimbres, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport,
Deming, Columbus, Hillsboro, Winston, Truth Or Consequences,
Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,
Vado, and Sunland Park
235 PM MST Fri Mar 10 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 7 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.