Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Mescalero, Timberon, Mountain Park, Cloudcroft,
Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill, Pinon, and Sacramento
235 PM MST Fri Mar 10 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 PM MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains
Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.