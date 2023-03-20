Lowlands of the Bootheel-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita,
and Cloverdale
454 AM MDT Mon Mar 20 2023
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lowlands of the Bootheel and Uplands of the Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.