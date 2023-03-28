Fire Weather Watch In Effect Thursday Afternoon for Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas... .A Pacific low will approach the Southern Rockies on Thursday, with a deep surface low extending from eastern Colorado down to the International Border. Winds will increase during the afternoon hours and combine with very dry air to create conditions favorable to fire starts and rapid fire spread. Winds will continue into the evening hours before subsiding overnight.

NMZ111-113-290600-

/O.EXB.KEPZ.FW.A.0002.230330T1800Z-230331T0200Z/

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 111

SOUTHWEST DESERTS AND LOWLANDS/LAS CRUCES BLM/GLZ-

NEW MEXICO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 113

CAPITAN AND SACRAMENTO MOUNTAINS/LINCOLN NF/LNZ-

326 PM MDT Tue Mar 28 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

055, 056, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday

afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Portions of southwest and south-central New

Mexico including the Lincoln National Forest and Far West Texas

* WIND...Southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.