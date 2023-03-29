Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-
West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-
East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of Silver City, Lake Roberts, Kingston,
Fort Bayard, Hillsboro, Winston, Alamogordo, Tularosa,
White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,
White Sands Range Headquarters, Mescalero, Timberon,
Mountain Park, Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Apache Summit, Mayhill,
Pinon, Sacramento, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
342 AM MDT Wed Mar 29 2023
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may become widespread by early
afternoon over desert areas, with local visibilities down to
one mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.