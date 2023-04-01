Fire Weather Watch in effect for Monday into Tuesday across the Borderland.. ..An approaching upper level storm system will bring strong winds to the region Monday and Tuesday. Southwest winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph late Monday morning and into the afternoon then expect west winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on Tuesday. These strong winds will combine with min RH's between 5 to 15% to foster critical fire weather conditions. The strong winds will continue into the early evening hours Tuesday, before dropping off a little after sunset.

122 PM MDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND DRY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday

morning through Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, 111, 112, 113 in New

Mexico. Fire weather zone 055 and 056 in Far West Texas.

* WIND...West winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts near 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 15%

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.