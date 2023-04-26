FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FRIDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR THE LOWLANDS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO, THE LOWER AND MID ELEVATIONS OF THE GILA, AND EXTREME FAR WEST TEXAS... .A passing upper-level storm system will approach the area Friday bringing windy and unstable as conditions remain quite dry. Temperatures will be seasonably warm. West to northwest winds will be 25-30 MPH with gusts 35-40 MPH. Minimum RH will be 7-12 percent. Conditions will improve after sunset with breezy winds lingering, but relative humidities rebounding above critical thresholds.
255 PM MDT Wed Apr 26 2023
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 110, 111, AND 112...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday
afternoon through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone
111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 055.
* WIND...West to northwest winds at 25 to 30 MPH and gusts 35 to
40 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity 7 to 12 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.