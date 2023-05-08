FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEW MEXICO... .The region continues in an extended period of warm and dry conditions, as deep southwest flow delivers breezy afternoons. As such, fuels are continuing to dry. On Wednesday a Pacific low will eject across the Four Corners Region, tightening pressure gradients and inducing surface troughing. This will increase wind speeds across the area on Wednesday. A windy afternoon and evening will elevate fire weather conditions to critical. The probability for new wildfire starts and large growth of any existing fires will be increased. Despite continued warm and dry conditions through Friday, winds will slacken. Relief is possible by Saturday as moisture looks to move in from the east to raise relative humditiy, and bring scattered rain showers.

642 AM MDT Mon May 8 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday

afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Southern New Mexico this includes fire

weather zones 110, 111, 112, and 113. These zones include the

Gila Region and Southwest mountains, the Southwest and South

Central Deserts, and the Sacramento mountains and surrounding

lowlands.

* WIND...Southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity of 5 to 9 percent over the

lowlands and 8-13 percent over area mountains.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.