FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR GILA NATIONAL FOREST AND BLACK RANGE... .Dry, southwest flow will increase along western New Mexico on Saturday as moisture remains confined to the east. Winds will become breeze during the afternoon with 20-foot gusts up to 25 mph. This is combine with very low relative humidity to create dangerous fire conditions. Fuel conditions have drier quickly since last week's rains and are once again susceptible to fire spread. Conditions will improve after sunset when temperatures decrease and winds become light and terrain-driven.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 110...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday
afternoon through Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110, including portions of
Grant, Catron, and Sierra Counties in southern New Mexico.
* WIND...Southwest at 15 to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.