CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWEST NEW MEXICO AND FAR WEST TEXAS... .Winds will increase on Thursday afternoon with an upper level system across the far Southwest. Min RH values will between 6 and 14% combine with 20 foot winds between 20 and 25 mph along with ERC values in the 85-95th percentile to create low-end red flag conditions. Winds are expected to subside after sunset.
NMZ110>113-TXZ055-056-140600-
/O.NEW.KEPZ.FW.A.0014.230615T1900Z-230616T0300Z/
Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055
El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056
Hudspeth County-
150 PM MDT Tue Jun 13 2023
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone
111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113.Fire weather
zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND...West southwest between 20 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40
mph.
* HUMIDITY... 6 to 14 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.