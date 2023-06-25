Upper Gila River Valley-Sierra County Lakes-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Truth Or Consequences, Derry, and Spaceport
626 AM MDT Sun Jun 25 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT
MDT FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot daytime temperatures with afternoon highs 95 to 102
degrees. Morning low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products may be extended through
next week due to prolonged period of hot temperatures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.