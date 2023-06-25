Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Lordsburg, Red Rock, Virden,

Antelope Wells, Animas, Hachita, Deming, Columbus, Garfield,

Hatch, Radium Springs, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,

Loma Linda, and Sierra Blanca

626 AM MDT Sun Jun 25 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Hot daytime temperatures with afternoon highs 101 to 106

degrees. Morning low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas, including Luna, Grant, and Hidalgo Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products will likely be extended

through next week due to prolonged period of hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.