Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-Western El Paso County-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, Sunland Park, Downtown El Paso,

West El Paso, Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

Fort Bliss, Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

1255 PM MDT Wed Jul 5 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL AT LEAST MIDNIGHT MDT

SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Afternoon highs of 105 to 109.

* WHERE...Luna and Dona Ana Counties in New Mexico and the Rio

Grande Valley of Texas, including the El Paso Metro.

* WHEN...Until at least midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products will likely be extended,

expanded, or upgraded through at least next week due to a

prolonged period of hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.