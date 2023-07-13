Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Sierra County Lakes-

Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Central Tularosa Basin-Southern Tularosa Basin-Otero Mesa-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-Salt Basin-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Truth Or Consequences,

Derry, Spaceport, Garfield, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,

Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa,

White Sands National Park, Chaparral, Orogrande,

White Sands Range Headquarters, Crow Flats, Hueco Tanks,

Loma Linda, Cornudas, Dell City, Salt Flat, Sierra Blanca,

Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo, and Indian Hot Springs

617 AM MDT Thu Jul 13 2023

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon highs of 100 to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very hot temperatures will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat products could be extended or upgraded

through next week as this period of prolonged hot temperatures

continues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.