[Editor's Note: This only one of about five that the Beat has received. If you're in one of the thunderstorms or downstream from one, be aware, be careful.]
FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following
county, Grant.
*
WHEN...Until 600 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 257 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in Oak Graove and south of Mangas Springs. Between
0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
- Oak Graove and south of Mangas Springs is the most likely
place to experience minor flooding.
- Some locations that may experience flooding include...
Oak Grove, Mangas Valley and Tyrone Mine.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.