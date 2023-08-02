Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-
Southern Tularosa Basin-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,
Radium Springs, Chaparral, Orogrande,
and White Sands Range Headquarters
312 PM MDT Wed Aug 2 2023
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot to very hot conditions. For the Heat Advisory,
afternoon temperatures 103 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin, Northern Dona Ana
County and Southern Tularosa Basin.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to midnight MDT Sunday night. Possibly
extended into next week.
* IMPACTS...High heat will significantly increase the potential
for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or
participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.