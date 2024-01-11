Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-
Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel-
Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-
Central Grant County/Silver City Area-
Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,
Mule Creek, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,
Red Rock, Virden, Cloverdale, Hillsboro, Winston,
Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Silver City, Mimbres,
Fort Bayard, Lake Roberts, and Kingston
435 PM MST Thu Jan 11 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The main punch of this winter storm system has moved past this
portion of the state. Winds will remain windy and gusty through
the evening, with some residual blowing dust still hanging in the
air through sunset, but conditions have improved, and will
continue to do so.
Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, and Hachita
435 PM MST Thu Jan 11 2024
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The main punch of this winter storm system has moved past this
portion of the state. Winds will remain windy and gusty through
the evening, with some residual blowing dust still hanging in the
air through sunset, but conditions have improved, and will
continue to do so.
Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Otero Mesa-
Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, and Crow Flats
435 PM MST Thu Jan 11 2024
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The main punch of this winter storm system has moved past this
portion of the state. Winds will remain windy and gusty through
the evening, with some residual blowing dust still hanging in the
air through sunset, but conditions have improved, and will
continue to do so.