Upper Gila River Valley-Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-

Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Uplands of the Bootheel-

Eastern Black Range Foothills-Sierra County Lakes-

Central Grant County/Silver City Area-

Southern Gila Region Highlands/Black Range-

Including the cities of Cliff, Buckhorn, Gila Hot Springs,

Mule Creek, Hurley, Faywood, Grant County Airport, Lordsburg,

Red Rock, Virden, Cloverdale, Hillsboro, Winston,

Truth Or Consequences, Derry, Spaceport, Silver City, Mimbres,

Fort Bayard, Lake Roberts, and Kingston

435 PM MST Thu Jan 11 2024

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The main punch of this winter storm system has moved past this

portion of the state. Winds will remain windy and gusty through

the evening, with some residual blowing dust still hanging in the

air through sunset, but conditions have improved, and will

continue to do so.

Lowlands of the Bootheel-

Including the cities of Antelope Wells, Animas, and Hachita

435 PM MST Thu Jan 11 2024

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The main punch of this winter storm system has moved past this

portion of the state. Winds will remain windy and gusty through

the evening, with some residual blowing dust still hanging in the

air through sunset, but conditions have improved, and will

continue to do so.

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Otero Mesa-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, and Crow Flats

435 PM MST Thu Jan 11 2024

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The main punch of this winter storm system has moved past this

portion of the state. Winds will remain windy and gusty through

the evening, with some residual blowing dust still hanging in the

air through sunset, but conditions have improved, and will

continue to do so.