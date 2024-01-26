ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City/Black Range Area
NM 152 is reported at snow packed & icy from milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) to milepost 40(Kingston). Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to plow and monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.
NM 15 is reported at snow packed & icy from milepost 7 (Pinos Altos) to milepost 25(NM 35 junction). Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT will continue to plow and monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.
