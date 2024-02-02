Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet-Southern Gila Region
Highlands/Black Range-
Including the cities of Kingston, Cloudcroft, Lake Roberts,
Apache Summit, and Sunspot
257 AM MST Fri Feb 2 2024
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 6 inches above
7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with blowing snow.
* WHERE...Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and Southern Gila
Region Highlands/Black Range.
* WHEN...Until midnight MST tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest winter impacts will be felt around
Cloudcroft, Sunspot, Emory Pass, and NM15 north of Pinos Altos.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.