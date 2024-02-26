Uplands of the Bootheel-Eastern Black Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Winston, and Cloverdale
305 AM MST Mon Feb 26 2024
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Eastern Black Range Foothills and Uplands of the Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.