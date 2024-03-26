ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions Silver City Area
The Silver City Patrol reported the roadways with heavy snowfall and could become icy. Please drive with caution, reduce speed, and obey all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing and will continue to monitor roadways. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City/Black Range Area
NM 152 is reported at snow packed & icy from milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) to milepost 40(Kingston). Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.
ROAD ADVISORY
Difficult Driving Conditions in Silver City/Black Range Area
NM 15 is reported at snow packed & icy from milepost 7 (Pinos Altos) to milepost 25(NM 35 junction). Please be sure to drive with caution, reduce speed, and follow all posted traffic signs. The NMDOT is out plowing and will continue to monitor. This event will be updated as conditions change.