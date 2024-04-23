CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ON THURSDAY... .Warm and dry high pressure will transition to deep southwest flow on Wednesday ahead of an approaching Pacific storm system that will move across the region on Thursday. Gusty southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph sustained with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, combined with critically low minimum relative humidity values will lead to critical fire weather conditions late Thursday morning into the evening timeframe.
Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-
Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-
South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-
Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-
Texas Fire Weather Zone 055
El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056
Hudspeth County-
354 AM MDT Tue Apr 23 2024
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday
morning through Thursday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone
111.Fire weather zone 112.Fire weather zone 113.Fire weather
zone 055.Fire weather zone 056.
* WIND...West to southwest at 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 50 to 60
mph.
* HUMIDITY...7 to 17 percent.
* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...6-8 Critical to Extreme in Southern New
Mexico and Far West Texas desert lowlands. 5-7 Critical for
Sacramento and Gila Mountains.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.