CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED ON MONDAY... A persistent trough over the Desert Southwest will bring above normal temperatures, very dry to exceptionally dry air, AND breezy to windy conditions Sunday onward. Winds will be strongest on Monday and perhaps Tuesday. This will combine with very dry fuels to create critical fire conditions over much of southwest and south-central New Mexico. A fire weather watch has been issued for Monday afternoon as a result.

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-



Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

1253 PM MDT Fri May 17 2024

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING FOR EXCEPTIONALLY DRY AIR, ABNORMAL WARMTH, VERY

DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112,

AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday

afternoon through Monday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and South-central New Mexico,

including the Lincoln and Gila National Forest.

* WIND...West to Southwest Winds 17 to 22 MPH gusting to 30 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 9 Percent, 8 to 11 percent above 7500 feet.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...4 to 6 Near Critical to Critical

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.