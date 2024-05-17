CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED ON MONDAY... Persistent and deep southwest flow over the Desert Southwest will bring above normal temperatures, very dry to exceptionally dry air, AND breezy conditions Sunday onward. Winds will be strongest on Monday and perhaps into Tuesday. This will combine with very dry fuels to create critical fire conditions over much of southwest and south-central New Mexico.

NMZ110>113-191200-

/O.UPG.KEPZ.FW.A.0009.240520T1800Z-240521T0300Z/

/O.NEW.KEPZ.FW.W.0011.240520T1800Z-240521T0300Z/

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-



South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

102 PM MDT Sat May 18 2024

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY

FOR EXCEPTIONALLY DRY AIR, ABNORMAL WARMTH, VERY DRY FUELS, AND

BREEZY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA... Southwest and South-central New Mexico,

including the Lincoln and Gila National Forest.

* WIND...West to Southwest Winds 15 to 25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 8 Percent, 8 to 11 percent above 7500 feet.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...4 to 6 Near Critical to Critical

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

