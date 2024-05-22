CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED THURSDAY... .Persistent dry west flow will continue with the very low humidity and above normal temperatures Thursday. Winds will be on the low end of warning criteria, but humidity and dry fuels will be well into warning criteria. Winds will diminish some Thursday evening, allowing the warning to end, but very low humidity will continue all night.

NMZ110>113-TXZ055-056-231215-

/O.NEW.KEPZ.FW.W.0012.240523T1800Z-240524T0300Z/

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

231 PM MDT Wed May 22 2024

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR

BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056,

110, 111, 112, AND 113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

MDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and South-central New Mexico,

including the Lincoln and Gila National Forest, and Far west

Texas.

* WIND...West winds 15 to 25 mph with a few gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...4 to 8 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.