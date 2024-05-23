CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY AND SATURDAY... .Persistent dry west-southwest flow will continue with very low humidity and breezy afternoon winds. Sustained winds will exceed critical thresholds for fire danger this afternoon and again on Saturday. Winds will be on the low end of warning criteria, but humidity and fuel moisture will be extreme. Winds will diminish some overnight, but very low humidity will continue with poor overnight recoveries.

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

Capitan and Sacramento Mountains/Lincoln NF/LNZ-

Texas Fire Weather Zone 055

El Paso County- Texas Fire Weather Zone 056

Hudspeth County-

455 AM MDT Thu May 23 2024

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TODAY

FOR BREEZY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055,

056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT ON SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND

LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND

113...

The National Weather Service in El Paso TX/Santa Teresa has

issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM

today. Fire Weather Watch in effect for Saturday afternoon and

evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Southwest and south-central New Mexico,

including the Lincoln and Gila National Forest. Far west Texas

including El Paso and Hudspeth Counties.

* WIND...West-southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

* HUMIDITY...3 to 9 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.