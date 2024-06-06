Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-
Including the cities of Hatch, Radium Springs, Deming, Garfield,
and Columbus
103 PM MDT Thu Jun 6 2024
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...high temperatures of 104 to 107
* WHERE...Northern Dona Ana County and Southwest Desert/Mimbres
Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.