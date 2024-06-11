Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley-Eastern Black Range
Foothills-West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-East
Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet-
Including the cities of Sacramento, Mayhill, Hillsboro, Grant
County Airport, Faywood, Timberon, Pinon, Hurley, Mountain Park,
Winston, and Mescalero
1021 AM MDT Tue Jun 11 2024
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM MDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures of 98 to 101 expected.
* WHERE...East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, West
Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Eastern Black Range
Foothills, and Southern Gila Foothills/Mimbres Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.