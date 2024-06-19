Southwest Desert/Lower Gila River Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel-
Uplands of the Bootheel-
Including the cities of Hachita, Red Rock, Cloverdale, Antelope
Wells, Lordsburg, Virden, and Animas
1259 PM MDT Wed Jun 19 2024
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 3 AM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lowlands of the Bootheel, Southwest Desert/Lower Gila
River Valley, and Uplands of the Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 3 AM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.