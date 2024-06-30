BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
709 PM MDT Sun Jun 30 2024
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
South Central Grant in southwestern New Mexico...
West Central Luna in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Gage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
&&
LAT...LON 3248 10824 3240 10806 3213 10778 3213 10794
3195 10804 3206 10833 3226 10842 3248 10842
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED