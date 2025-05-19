HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago, Dona Ana and Luna Counties, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Las Cruces
Difficult Driving Conditions, I 10 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 93, 8 miles east of Deming to mile marker 95, 10 miles east of Deming.
DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS Deming to Columbus
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 11 northbound and southbound from mile marker 15, 11 miles north of Columbus to mile marker 17, 9 miles south of Sunshine.
High Winds - High profile vehicles use extreme caution. Blowing dust may cause limited visibility.