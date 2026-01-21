Attached is a Situational Awareness Briefing for expected winter weather hazards this weekend:
Widespread (90-100%) lowland rain showers and mountain snow beginning Friday morning. Snow will be heavy at times over elevations above 7,000', particularly Cloudcroft/Ruidoso areas. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Sacramento Mountains through Sunday morning.
Colder air moving in from the east this weekend will bring the potential for snow and ice along the Rio Grande valley, US-54, and US-62/180 corridors. El Paso, Las Cruces, and Alamogordo may see a rain/snow mix as early as Saturday morning. Low confidence in the exact timing of rain/snow changeover this weekend. Freezing rain and ice will be possible for portions of I-10 east of El Paso into west Texas.
Forecast Summary:
- Snow: 8-14" Sacramento Mountains, 1-3" for Otero, Sierra, Hudspeth Counties. Wintry mix of rain/snow/sleet for Dona Ana and El Paso Counties, 0-1" snow. Highest risk of lowland snow between 12 AM - 12 PM Sunday Morning.
- Ice: Rain freezing on contact across Hudspeth County on Saturday. Slick conditions for much of west Texas, including I-10 and US-62/180.
- Temperature: Much colder Sunday and Monday. Morning lows 15-25° lowlands, 5-15° mountains.
- Impacts: Slick and icy roads, especially Saturday night and Sunday. Closures of mountain roads. Outdoor hypothermia risk and damage to piping and due to cold temperatures.