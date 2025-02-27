CRITICAL FIRE DANGER LATE SATURDAY MORNING INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON WEST OF THE DIVIDE... A cut off low and trough will move across the Borderland, bringing windy south to southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph to area late Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. Min RH values in the single digits are in the forecast coupled with gusty winds and very dry fuels will lead to dangerous fire weather conditions across the Watch area.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RH VALUES FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 110 AND 111...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday

morning through Saturday afternoon.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 110.Fire weather zone 111.

* WIND...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gust of 35 to

40 mph.

* HUMIDITY... 7- 12 percent.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...5 to 7 on the scale of 0 to 10.

* HIGHEST THREAT...is located from across the lowlands to the

Arizona state line after 11 am MST.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.