Fire Weather Watch 061725

NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO... .A passing upper-level trough will result in breezy winds from the west on Tuesday across southern New Mexico. 20-foot winds near 20 mph are expected Tuesday afternoon with gusts to 30 to 35 mph. Although the winds are not very strong, fuels are critically dry across the area and relative humidity will be near 5 percent. These factors combined with the ongoing wildfires in the Gila Region will result in near-critical fire weather conditions on Tuesday.

Southwest Mountains/Gila NF/Apache NF/GLZ-

Southwest Deserts and Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ-

South Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ-

1224 PM MDT Sun Jun 15 2025

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR BREEZY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY

DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN NEW MEXICO...

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has

issued a Fire Weather Watch for near critical fire weather

conditions, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through

Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 110 Southwest Mountains/Gila

NF/Apache NF/GLZ, Fire Weather Zone 111 Southwest Deserts and

Lowlands/Las Cruces BLM/GLZ and Fire Weather Zone 112 South

Central Lowlands and Southern Rio Grande Valley/BLM/GLZ.

* TIMING...Noon to 8 PM Tuesday.

* WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 108.

* EXPERIMENTAL RFTI...4 to 5 or Near Critical to Critical.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.