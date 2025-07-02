The Trout Fire burn area in...
Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico...
* Until 230 PM MDT.
* At 1228 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Trout Fire burn area. Between 0.2 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 1.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Trout Fire Burn Scar, into canyons flowing north towards Sapillo Creek, including Hill Canyon and Skates Canyon, and flowing east towards the Mimbres River, including Three Circle, Soldiers, Cottonwood, and Bear Canyons. Sapillo Creek UPSTREAM...or EAST of Lake Roberts Dam, and the upper Mimbres River will also be impacted. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms flash flooding in and around the Trout Fire burn area.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Trout Fire burn area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lake Roberts, San Lorenzo, Shingle Canyon, Allie Canyon, Mimbres River Preserve, Cottonwood Canyon, Bear Canyon, Soldiers Canyon, Three Circle Canyon, Gattons Park, Hill Canyon, Sherman, Mimbres, San Juan and Lake Roberts Heights.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Trout Fire burn area. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety.