ROAD ADVISORY
FLOODING – Rincon Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 140 northbound and southbound from mile marker 0, at NM 185 to mile marker 2 Rincon.
Standing water on roadway. Use extreme caution.

FLOODING – Hatch Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 154 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 0 Hatch to mile marker 4.
Standing water on roadway. Use extreme caution.

FLOODING – Hatch to Radium Springs Area
Difficult Driving Conditions, NM 185 northbound and southbound from mile marker 22, 7 miles north of Radium Springs to mile marker 33, 1 mile north of Angostura. Standing water on roadway. Use extreme caution.


When the roadway is flooded do not cross and seek an alternate route. Turn around, don't drown.