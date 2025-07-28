[Editor's Note: Hey, readers, the wind is blowing. Be careful on the roads. Please email me at
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Luna County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hildago County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change
HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:
High wind warning in Hatch/ Rincon areas of Dona Ana County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change