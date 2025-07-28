[Editor's Note: Hey, readers, the wind is blowing. Be careful on the roads. Please email me at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if these are actually useful for you or you've already figured out that when the wind blows, it can blow your vehicle over??!?]

HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:

High wind warning in Luna County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change.

HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:

High wind warning in Hildago County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change

HIGH WIND WEATHER ADVISORY:

High wind warning in Hatch/ Rincon areas of Dona Ana County, visibility is low in areas due to blowing dust. High profile vehicles please use caution. The NMDOT will continue monitoring the roadway. This event will be updated as conditions change